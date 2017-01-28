Image via AP.

Mischa Barton has been released from the hospital following a voluntary mental evaluation, spurred after she was seen hanging over a fence at her L.A. home Thursday morning, ranting on subjects ranging from her mother being a witch to Ziggy Stardust.



The actress tells People that she was drugged with GHB—commonly known as a “date rape drug”—while celebrating her 31st birthday on Wednesday night:

“On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday. While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours,” Barton said in the statement. “I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well,” the statement continued. “I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.”

People adds that authorities found Barton in her home “fully clothed” and “speaking in coherent statements” before she was hospitalized.

