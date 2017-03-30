Image via Getty.

Mischa Barton has had a rough few months, beginning with being drugged on her birthday and having footage of it leaked onto the internet. Now someone is allegedly holding footage of Barton having sex that was taken without her knowledge over her head.

Barton is appearing on an episode of Dr. Phil, the succubus who sucks up the pain of people for ratings, to air Monday in which she addresses the video. People reports that in a clip she says she was approached by someone she knew who told her that the sex tape was being “shopped around” by her ex.

“Somebody came up to me on the street,” says Barton, “And said, ‘There’s something I need to tell you,’ and I didn’t believe it at first, I couldn’t believe it. Because I had loved this person and I didn’t think it was possible. And I later learned it was entirely possible.”

Barton claims she had no idea that she was being filmed and that she believe the reason the maker of the tape is threatening to release it is to hurt her, not to make money:

“It was a crime. It is a serious crime to tape people without their knowledge like that and I had made the mistake of putting myself in the situation with the person so I just removed myself as quickly as I could, and then it just continued to be complete emotional abuse after that for the last several, several months,” she explained.

In this clip she also addresses the night she believes she was drugged, and it sounds terrifying:

Barton is being represented by attorney Lisa Bloom, who is calling the sex tapes “revenge pornography” and released a statement in mid-March when the rumors about the tapes began:

