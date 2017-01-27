Image via Getty.

Mischa Barton, best known for her role as Marissa Cooper on The OC, has reportedly been “voluntarily transported to a hospital for mental evaluation” following some “bizarre behavior” in the backyard of her Los Angeles home Thursday morning.

Writes TMZ:

Sources connected to Mischa tell us she was hanging over her backyard fence in West Hollywood and rambling about her mom being a witch, the world shattering ... and Ziggy Stardust. At one point she fell backward off the fence and said, “Oh my God, it’s over! I feel it, and it’s angry!”

In 2009, Barton was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold after what she describes as a “full-on breakdown...straight out of Girl, Interrupted.” At the time, she told Us Weekly:

“I was never suicidal. I was just overworked and depressed. But one slip of the tongue in a heightened moment and you find yourself in that situation...I accepted [that my hospitalization] was time I needed to be away from work, my family and all the pressure. I had been through the wringer.”

In December, Barton was profiled by The Ringer’s Allison P. Davis, who wrote:

There’s a wistfulness in her voice when she talks about the way things used to be — not for the O.C. era, but for the pre-Marissa actress who imagined a completely different career for herself. Sometimes, talking to Barton is like talking to an aging starlet from the 1940s, which is ridiculous, since she’s only 30. But she’s been through this a lot.

TMZ has provided an update to their Thursday report that Paula Patton had accused ex-husband Robin Thicke of domestic violence. The same judge who issued an order “prohibiting him from having contact with his ex-wife and son” wrote that Thicke “has a history of domestic violence.”



