Milo Inc’s mission, according to its namesake, is to be as heinous as inhumanly possible, specifically, “making the lives of journalists, professors, politicians, feminists, Black Lives Matter activists, and other professional victims a living hell.” The site will compete with TheBlaze, Infowars, and Breitbart—in other words, what Yiannopoulos is attempting to do in a trashy, super-explicit way has already existed for a while. He’s late to the party.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Yiannopoulos compared himself to Madonna (not worth explaining), and announced that his company’s first vile enterprise will be a week-long free speech troll near U.C. Berkely, in honor of Anne Coulter.

Yiannopoulos—deemed too gross even for the far-right (and the NYC-based publishing industry) after some seemingly pro-pedophilia comments he’d made surfaced in February—also had this to say to THR on Friday, “Obviously, I’ve done a lot of soul searching over the past few months and I’ve come to a conclusion: I’ve realized that I’m really, really important.”