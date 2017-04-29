Far-right, white supremacist troll and former Breitbart tech editor and book deal-haver, Milo Yiannopoulos, is making another ill-advised foray into the national spotlight he so desperately craves with a new media company called—what else—Milo Inc.
Yiannopoulos told The Hollywood Reporter that his company had already been given $12 million in investments from anonymous backers, and that he has personally received a $1 million signing bonus. Vanity Fair reported on Friday that Yiannopoulos showed them a copy of his new contract with the names of investors blacked out.