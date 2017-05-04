Image via Billboard

John Norris (remember John Norris?!) wrote the cover story on Miley Cyrus in this week’s issue of Billboard in advance of her allegedly game-changing new album. (The first single “Malibu” drops next week.) I was about to call the interview “mostly unexciting,” but there are three to four good bits, which is honestly more than an interview needs to be worth reading. So never mind! It’s exciting! Why? Because she revealed that at the time of the interview (sometime in April) she hadn’t smoked weed in three weeks, and dumped on Ed Sheeran and John Mayer.

Advertisement

But before we get into that, let me show you how Norris introduces Cyrus’s home, a “compound” in Malibu:

Cyrus, 24, shares the property with seven dogs, two pigs, two miniature horses and one Australian: fiance Liam Hemsworth, the actor with whom Cyrus reunited last year after a 2013 breakup. Hemsworth bought the property in 2014, but Cyrus moved in and has left her mark on it.

That Cyrus and off-again/on-again Liam Hemsworth are still going strong (and not on the verge of breaking up, as the tabloids love to claim) is the first Good Fact in this piece. Good Fact #2 is that Cyrus has quit weed “for a second,” and hasn’t smoked in “three weeks.” She explains her decision thusly:

Advertisement

“I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open. And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be.”

Good Fact #3 may not do much for you, but it did quite a bit for me. When discussing her new album (which is apparently more toned down and “sentimental” than her previous two releases), Norris asks, “It’s pretty singer-songwritery, no?” Cyrus replies:

Yeah. But not granola. I don’t listen to Ed Sheeran and John Mayer and stuff.

Is it shade, or is it just funny? That’s a question for someone else.



Sponsored

[Billboard]

Everyone is mad at Zayn Malik! I mean, I’m not, but everyone else is. Or, mostly everyone. This is all because he tweeted a link to a Go Fund Me page benefiting his mother’s best friend who needs £120,000 for a “life-saving” cancer treatment.

Good thing to tweet, right? Well that depends on whom you ask, because most of the replies have looked like this.

Fair!

Advertisement

[Refinery 29]

Javier Bardem on Al Pacino:



“I find him so physically attractive. Oh, my God, yes.”

Now kiss.

Advertisement

Javier Bardem on Brad Pitt:

“I saw him once on the red carpet and I was like, wow.”

Now kiss.

[Esquire]