Though it may seem pointless to keep tabs on a celebrity known for his immediately recognizable (and frequently mocked) cockney accent on a text-based medium one generally scrolls through on devices that have been muted, I strongly recommend that everyone improve their presumably terrible and offensive Twitter feeds by following Sir Michael Caine.

The star of in legendary films like Miss Congeniality, Cars 2, Now You See Me, and Now You See Me 2 doesn’t tweet often, but when he does, it’s a real joy. The man approaches Twitter from a distinctly 2010 perspective, offering what appear to be contractually obligated updates about movies he’s currently promoting, along with occasional status updates that read like texts from an aging grandfather to his favorite grandchild typed on an iPad while his glasses slide down the bridge of his nose.

Caine wishes his followers well, and he also wishes they’d see his latest movie, Going In Style. (I don’t know what it is, but I’m sure it’s at least as good as Now You See Me 2.) Scrolling through his feed will give you a nice half hour of harmless pleasure, but if you’d like a collection of “greatest hits,” I’ve shared the ones in which he calls his followers “tweethearts” below.

Read them in your best Caine voice.