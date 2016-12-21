Meryl Streep to Receive Human Rights Campaign’s Ally for Equality Award. Slay Mother, Yas Queen, Etc.Bobby FingerYesterday 6:00pmFiled to: merylqueen mothermeryl streepmovieslgbtqHRC7513EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via Getty. Meryl Streep just called the friendly Connecticut shelf builder she singlehandedly keeps in business and asked him for “the usual,” because she’s gone and won herself another major award. The Human Rights Campaign announced this week that they will be giving Streep the Ally for Equality Award for “[using] her voice to stand up for the LGBTQ community.” Advertisement Said HRC President Chad Griffin: “Whether through her iconic roles that raised the visibility of LGBTQ people, or by boldly speaking out for equality, Meryl Streep embodies the very nature of what it means to be an ally to our community.”After giving the subject very little thought, I—a member of the LGBTQ community—have ranked Streep’s 10 most iconic roles. 10 [TIE]. Joanna Kramer, Kramer vs. Kramer / Eleanor Shaw, The Manchurian Candidate Advertisement 9. Karen, Out of Africa8. All Those Different Characters, Angels In America7. Madeline Ashton, Death Becomes Her Advertisement Sponsored 6. Gail Hartman, The River Wild5 [TIE]. Clarissa Vaughn, The Hours / Jane Adler, It’s Complicated Advertisement 4. Sophie, Sophie’s Choice3. Karen Silkwood, Silkwood2. Mary Fisher, She-Devil Advertisement 1. Miranda Priestly, The Devil Wears PradaYas queen. Slay mom. Whatever.Recommended StoriesMeryl Streep Is a 'Humanist' Not a Feminist So I Guess Words Don't Have Meaning Anymore Has Meryl Streep Been Redeemed by This Correction On Her 'We're All Africans' Quote?Your Kooky Aunt Meryl Streep Didn't Know The Difference Between Snapchat and SextingBobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply75 repliesLeave a reply