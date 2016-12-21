Image via Getty.

Meryl Streep just called the friendly Connecticut shelf builder she singlehandedly keeps in business and asked him for “the usual,” because she’s gone and won herself another major award. The Human Rights Campaign announced this week that they will be giving Streep the Ally for Equality Award for “[using] her voice to stand up for the LGBTQ community.”

Said HRC President Chad Griffin:

“Whether through her iconic roles that raised the visibility of LGBTQ people, or by boldly speaking out for equality, Meryl Streep embodies the very nature of what it means to be an ally to our community.”

After giving the subject very little thought, I—a member of the LGBTQ community—have ranked Streep’s 10 most iconic roles.

10 [TIE]. Joanna Kramer, Kramer vs. Kramer / Eleanor Shaw, The Manchurian Candidate



9. Karen, Out of Africa

8. All Those Different Characters, Angels In America

7. Madeline Ashton, Death Becomes Her

6. Gail Hartman, The River Wild

5 [TIE]. Clarissa Vaughn, The Hours / Jane Adler, It’s Complicated

4. Sophie, Sophie’s Choice

3. Karen Silkwood, Silkwood

2. Mary Fisher, She-Devil

1. Miranda Priestly, The Devil Wears Prada

Yas queen. Slay mom. Whatever.