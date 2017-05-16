Image via ABC.

Among the many fallen shows this season was the Tim Allen vehicle Last Man Standing, a show about a conservative man in a topsy-turvy liberal world. And that has pissed off a bunch of internet-active men.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the series cancellation was likely caused by its low ratings in the adult demographic and also by the fact that it was produced by 20th Century Fox, and networks are supposedly being aggressive this year about dropping shows that aren’t made in-house. Last Man Standing has aired on ABC for six seasons, following the exploits of Mike Baxter, whose wife has gone back to work and left him with three daughters to care for in his patriarchal fashion.

The show has had consistently low ratings throughout its run, but kept getting renewed against expectations. Now that its finally gotten the ax, there’s a group of people who see this decision as another leftist conspiracy—men. A petition on Change.org that already has over 100,000 signatures is urging a boycott against ABC until the show is renewed:

Last Man Standing stands out in the sea of network television sitcoms. It is a show that appeals to a broad swath of Americans who find very few shows that extol the virtues with which they can identify; namely conservative values.

Values that likely reflect the ideas of Tim Allen, who has compared being a conservative actor in Hollywood to 1930s Germany, as you do. It’s a safe place for conservative men to see their beliefs reflected back at them, legitimizing their needs and opinions. Where else could they find that, if they haven’t turned on the news since November?

“Last Man Standing is one of the only shows on broadcast television,” the petition continues, “And the only sitcom, that is not constantly shoving liberal ideals down the throats of the viewers. And sadly, that is likely the real reason the show has been cancelled.”