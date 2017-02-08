'Memba Them?

Image via Entertainment Weekly

A full eight months before the Season 2 premiere of Stranger Things this Halloween, the frenzy that never died has begun again. Here’s the cast on the latest cover of Entertainment Weekly. But where are they right now?

Jump into your time capsule and travel far, far, back, all the way back with me. It was the summer of 2016, if you can remember, when viewers first became emotionally invested in the kids of Stranger Things. It was a show that reminded us of simpler times, of all the ’80s YA horror books and films we obsessively consumed. It was our youth.

But that was the past. That was a long time ago, and lots of time has gone by. Remember these kids? You should. They’re our children. Let’s see where they are now.

Images via Netflix; Getty

Millie Bobby Brown

Age Then: 12

Age Now: 12

Where Is She Now: The young actress who instantly captivated us in her role as the mysterious supernatural force Eleven was recently spotted at the SAG Awards with the rest of the cast. Where’s she been?! Everywhere. Brown tells EW, “I went to Manila last year; there were people camping outside the hotel, crying, and literally hyperventilating. I was like, ‘Why do you like me so much? I’m just boring old Millie.’”

Images via Netflix; Getty

Gaten Matarazzo

Age Then: 13

Age Now: 14

Where Is He Now: Around. Today, he tweeted:

The actor famous for starring in Broadway musicals played adorable nerdy friend No. 2 on Stranger Things. After a long hiatus in between Stranger Things Season 1 and Stranger Things Season 2—during which he did a lot of press for Stranger Things Season 1—Matarazzo is back. He told EW, “I always joke around with the Duffers, ‘Why couldn’t you make the first season just okay?’ It’s like how they never expected Barb to be a hit—they never expected the show to be as successful.” He was also at the SAG Awards.





Images via Netflix; Getty

Finn Wolfhard

Age Then: 13

Age Now: 14

Where Is He Now: The question is where is he not? As the glue that kept the crew together, Wolfhard’s character Mike was the most memorable of the whole gang. How could we forget how he cried thinking he’d lost his best friend Will?

Turns out, the actor is still doing gigs around town, namely Stranger Things Season 2. He was also at the SAG Awards.





Images via Netflix; Getty

Caleb McLaughlin

Age Then: 14

Age Now: 15

Where Is He Now: McLaughlin’s character Lucas famously had it up to here with his friends before eventually re-friending them. Just a few weeks ago, he was seen starring in the New Edition biopic.

He was also at the SAG Awards.





Images via Netflix; Getty

Noah Schnapp

Age Then: 11

Age Now: 12

Where Is He Now: Remember how everybody was looking for Will in Season 1? He was found. Also found? The actor who played him. Oh schnapp.

A week ago—after tweeting that he was thinking of launching a YouTube channel called SchnappTube—Schnapp launched a YouTube channel, which he’s calling... you guessed it, SchnappTube. He was also at the SAG Awards.