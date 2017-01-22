Screengrab via YouTube

In light of recent, cataclysmic events, I find myself deeply interested in locating Things That Are Good. I expect many of you pals are embarking on similar expeditions. And so I give you the trailer for I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore, a crime thriller from Netflix that has just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Its premise is straightforward. The incomparable Melanie Lynskey plays Ruth, a woman distressed by the recent burglary of her grandmother’s silverware. Rather than enlist the services of the police, she teams up with her idiosyncratic neighbor, Tony (Elijah Wood — who I at first did not recognize). But the amateur sleuths soon find themselves entangled in a situation far more precarious than they originally expected.

Based on the trailer, the film seems to revel in the intertwining of the banal and absurd — and how one can lapse into the other. Beyond recovering her property, Ruth asks for very little. “What do you want?” one character demands. She responds, with certain defiance, “For people to not be assholes.”

Same, Ruth.

According to IMDB, the film should become widely available in February.