GIF Image screengrab via YouTube

Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn have signed on to play a pair of hostile cops in an upcoming film that’s not titled True Detective.

Advertisement

Recall the above shot of the pair’s reaction to Meryl Streep’s anti-Trump speech at the Golden Globes last month. Vaughn, in particular, looks less than enthused. Anyway, un-relatedly, according to Deadline, these two are playing a coupl’a corrupt officers in a film titled Dragged Across Concrete:

The pair play police partners, one from the old guard and the other younger and volatile. The duo is suspended when a video of them strong-arming a suspect leaks to the media. They are then thrust into the criminal underworld. Meanwhile, an ex-con and his childhood friend are introduced to a ruthless crime boss whose plans put the pair in direct conflict with the renegade cops.

While Variety calls this a “movie about police brutality,” maybe there’s some plot spin and they’re actually perfectly fine cops...

Advertisement

Either way, they’re a perfect match. Gibson is famous for being an abuser who’s getting many accolades in Hollywood at the moment—the movie he directed, Hacksaw Ridge, picked up six Oscar nomination. Vaughn, who starred in that movie, is a person who considers affirmative action racist and also once told British GQ, “In all of our schools it is illegal to have guns on campus, so again and again these guys go and shoot up these fucking schools because they know there are no guns there.”