Update on the nearest-thing-for-now-to-a-royal wedding: Meghan Markle, girlfriend to Prince Harry, will be attending Pippa Middleton’s nuptials, after all. Adjust your fantasy royal family league selections accordingly.

That’s according to The Telegraph, despite previous reports that Markle would be welcome at the reception but didn’t score a ceremony invite:

Miss Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister, was said to have decided on a “no ring no bring” policy - meaning married couples only, no girlfriends or boyfriends - to limit the number of guests at the parish church in Berkshire where the ceremony will be held. But in an apparent exception to the rule, sources have told The Daily Telegraph that Miss Markle will attend the wedding, despite being neither married nor engaged to Prince Harry.

This comes hard on the two being photographed smooching at a polo match. (No matter how much they start openly discussing therapy, these are royals, after all.) Harper’s Bazaar says that the bride’s brother, marshmallow printing entrepreneur James Middleton, also gets to bring his girlfriend, so this does not constitute evidence that you should scour every photograph for promising jewelry. This will be the pair’s biggest public appearance together thus far; Prince George and Princess Charlotte now have a distraction should they be looking to wreak havoc without it landing on the cover of a tabloid.

However: “Mr Matthew’s younger brother Spencer, 27, will be best man at the wedding but his model girlfriend Vogue Williams, 31, has reportedly not made the cut for the guest list.”

Perhaps with their celebrity powers combined, these two women can lever themselves above the explainer treatment bracket of fame.