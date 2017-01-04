Image via Getty.

It’s been awhile since Meg Ryan took the helm of a show and steered it directly into America’s hearts, but she’s streaming straight ahead with a new role that’ll make us fall in love again.

Deadline reports that Ryan will be taking on her first series regular role in thirty years with a show for Epix titled Picture Paris. The series is named after and based on a short film from 2011, written and directed by Brad Hall. The 2011 version starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who is Hall’s wife. Hall will also be writing and directing the show, with Meg Ryan as an executive producer alongside Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment and Dana Honor.

The series is described as centering on “a suburban mom whose dream trip to Paris with her husband after they become empty-nesters may not quite live up to expectations.” Oh la la. The project has not yet been greenlit, but will supposedly film in Paris if given the rumored straight-to-series order. Spending some time in France seems like a good reason to get back into television. For a hint at what to expect, here’s the trailer for the movie, but picture Meg Ryan sobbing alone at a bistro instead: