Screengrab via Netflix.

Could it possibly be that Master of None is returning? It’s been so long, but here comes Dev Shah, driving right into our hearts with his cheerful love of simple yet luxurious joys.

On Wednesday, Aziz Ansari shared a promo vid and release date on Twitter telling us when we can expect the long awaited Season 2 of his Netflix hit. It’s May 12. That’s when.

Brief, but satisfying. Eric Wareheim and Ansari on little scooters, rolling amongst the cypress trees in crisp suits. This promo has a very Master of None: European Vacation vibe. According to TV Line, this season will be following Dev as he returns to New York after some time abroad “to take on challenges in his personal and family life, a new career opportunity, and a complex, developing relationship with someone very meaningful to him,” so this must be Episode 1.

The show premiered in 2015, if you can even remember that far back. For me, it seems like just yesterday, perhaps because I’ve blocked out everything that’s happened since. But I do remember that I was “eh” about Rachel and would like more of Denise. Can’t wait to float through Season 2.