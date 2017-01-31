Mariah, Why Are You Doing This?Rich JuzwiakToday 6:30pmFiled to: What?Mariah CareyYGSingle Coversphotoshopphotoshop of horrors322EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink I often wonder lately why Mariah Carey is doing what she is doing with her “life” and career, but the question in the headline of this post refers to what Mariah is doing in the picture above, the cover of her new single with YG, “I Don’t,” which she previewed on the season finale of Mariah’s World. I don’t get it. She looks like she chewed up some food and wants to show it to you before she swallows (real mature, Mariah!). Except, there is no food in her mouth, so...that’s even weirder and less mature. Advertisement Advertisement She looks like a baby bird waiting for the mother bird to throw up in her mouth.It appears to have rained since she and her driving companion, YG, opened the roof of their Rolls Royce. It looks like she was thirsty and wanted a sip of nature’s tap.It looks like she’s practicing saying, “Aaaah,” to a doctor. You can never be too prepared. Sponsored Is she tired? Is she high? Is she singing? Is she dry? WHAT IS SHE???YG does not seem particularly concerned, so I guess she’s fine???I do know her, but I don't know what she's doingWas Anything on Mariah Carey's Reality Show Real?Mariah Carey's Biggest Mistakes Happened After New Year's Eve If Mariah Carey Wants to Be on Reality TV, She Should Act Like ItMariah Carey's Clash Cover Obeys the Rules of Photoshop Retouch My Body: Terry Richardson Pix of Mariah Carey Before PhotoshopMariah Carey Deserves an EGOT For This Scene With Bryan TanakaRich Juzwiakrich@jezebel.com@richjuzSome Pig. Terrific. Radiant. Humble.Reply32 repliesLeave a reply