Image via AP.

Mariah Carey’s disastrous performance on New Year’s Eve is likely something we would have all forgotten about by now, if it weren’t for the bizarre, hilarious, and baffling back-and-forth over the matter. First it was just between Carey’s team and Dick Clark Productions, which invited her to perform in Times Square that night. Now the drama is extending to Carey’s older circle of acquaintances.

Tommy Mottola probably only qualifies at an acquaintance at this point, though he was once both Mariah Carey’s husband and her manager. Page Six reports that though they’ve been divorced since 1998, and though she has repeatedly spoken negatively about their relationship (Mottola has admitted it was “absolutely wrong and inappropriate” that they got together), he still thinks she’s “arguably the greatest pop voice to come along in the last three decades,” and that, though the NYE mishap could have happened to anyone, her management is screwing her over with bad decisions.

Mottola wrote a letter to Page Six detailing how he’d redirect the Mariah Carey steamer:

“My only advice is that she should hire more seasoned and respected professionals to surround her and help her with her career! I would never have encouraged her or guided her to do something like a reality television show!!!!! I don’t get it!!” Mottola wrote, adding, “That does absolutely nothing for her integrity, her credibility, or her massive talent!! She should take a step back, think carefully and figure out what to do next. That is what she does best.. most certainly none of these issues or problems ever existed with her in her early days at Sony for the first 10 years when she skyrocketed to global superstardom!! Where absolutely meticulous and methodical attention was paid to every single detail and nuance that went on into her career!”

Carey’s actual current manager Stella Bulochnikov reportedly said in response, “Really? Tommy is a relic. Did he give you that statement from a rotary phone?”

