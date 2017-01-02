Image via Getty.

After her anxiety dream New Year’s Eve performance, Mariah Carey said, “Shit happens.” Now she supposedly thinks, “Shit happens when everyone’s out to get you.”

Page Six reports that Carey’s team is allegedly saying the technical difficulties she faced were actually a deliberate sabotage by Dick Clark Productions, intended to drum up ratings. They apparently received a scorching letter on the subject of Mariah Carey’s malfunctioning earpiece:

“You know her inner ears were NOT working and your entire production team did not set her up to win,” the manager, Stella Bulochnikov, wrote to Mark Shimmel, whose company produced Carey’s TV nightmare, which was broadcast live on ABC. “AND MARIAH KEPT TELLING THEM [something was wrong] ON STAGE IN REAL TIME,” Bulochnikov typed in all caps in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Post. “THEY KEPT IGNORING HER. SHE TOOK A HIT HONORING HER COMMITMENT TO YOU. I SHOULD HAVE PULLED HER OFF THE STAGE THIS IS SABOTAGE.”

Bulochnikov told Page Six that she doesn’t believe Carey was deliberately given bad equipment, but that producers took advantage of the situation, saying, “Once things went wrong, they took the decision to keep rolling and make her look like a train wreck for the ratings,” she added, “They owe her a public apology.”

TMZ reports that Dick Clark Productions think this accusation is defamatory, and one production crew member is accused of saying, “I don’t care that her ears didn’t work. She could’ve just winged it.” Freaking wing it, Mariah Carey.

