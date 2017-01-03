Dick Clark is no longer with us to offer his opinion on Mariah Carey’s now-infamous New Year’s Eve performance, but if he was, Carey is certain of one thing: “He would have been mortified.”



During the live telecast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Carey experienced some technical difficulties that resulted in her walking around the stage in barely concealed frustration, unable to perform “Emotions” or anything else, really, all because of what the Carey camp says was a malfunctioning earpiece.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Carey praised Clark before saying “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.” In the days following the performance, which was quite the spectacle for all the wrong reasons, an awful lot of people have offered their unwanted opinions on what actually happened. One of those people is Jenny McCarthy, who noted that while she had sympathy at first for what Carey was going through, it stopped cold when she heard that Carey had accused Dick Clark Productions of sabotage.

Of the accusations, McCarthy said on her podcast The Jenny McCarthy Show,“If Dick Clark were alive today, I guarantee he would be on air right now fighting back. He’s not, so I’m going to.” McCarthy claims Mariah never did a sound check at all, opting to do “whatever you would call a dance move rehearsal holding her gold microphone and she stood off to the side of the stage while she had a stand-in do a sound check.”

Hmm. I’m giving Mariah the benefit of the doubt here; I’d send strength to Jenny McCarthy for whatever hell she could receive for this from Mariah, but I’m pretty sure she won’t need it. Beefing with Jenny McCarthy is not something Mariah Carey has time to do.

I asked the New Year’s Eve fairy (not a real thing) for one wish in 2017 and it was for Johnny Depp to give Amber Heard the money she’s owed and to disappear back into his cave. Sadly, the New Year’s Eve fairy ignored my plaintive requests because that old walking mustache claims that Heard is just seeking the spotlight by dragging this entire divorce and settlement out.

Johnny’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, says Amber’s move is “a blatant attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame” and “an embarrassing grab for additional and unwarranted attorney’s fees.” Amber is also asking to reopen the $7 million settlement.

Heard reportedly filed papers in court asking for more money; given the fact that she’s been trying to get this money for months now, I’d say that she’s owed a little extra for being patient.

