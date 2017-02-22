GIF Image via Giphy.

Mariah Carey is a real person. She is a sentient human woman with a fully functioning body and mind. She can move around in physical space with relative ease. She can express herself through song and non-verbal communication. She feels love. She feels loss. She knows her. She doesn’t know her. She lives on the same planet (Earth) where you and I reside.

But even though Mariah Carey is one of us (by which I mean she’s human), she does not live in the “real world” you and I inhabit. And expecting you to understand her life is as silly as expecting her to understand your life. She doesn’t KNOW you. She doesn’t GET you. And she will NOT pretend otherwise.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Elusive Chanteuse was asked about her legendary New Year’s Eve performance for the millionth time, and had this to say (bold mine):

It’s just something where if I can’t explain it to the entire world, then they’re not going to understand it, because it’s not what they do. Just like I wouldn’t understand somebody who had a desk job and how to do that. I couldn’t. I literally am incapable of being in the real world and surviving.

I get you, Mariah. I mean, I don’t, but you know. Sort of.

Speaking of people who don’t get Mariah Carey, The National Enquirer is reportedly running a story about her ex-husband Nick Cannon’s alleged “nervous breakdown” in an upcoming issue, along with claims that Carey “plans to take full custody of their twins.”

Cannon’s response?

All of this seems totally chill and fine.

The next few months of George Clooney talking about Amal’s pregnancy may destroy me. And if they don’t, years of him talking about being a father will. Here he is (talking to a magazine called Paris Match???) on their decision to stop traveling to “dangerous” places:

“We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger. I won’t go to South Sudan anymore or the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she’ll avoid places where she knows she isn’t welcome.”

There’s also this:

“People think we are never together, but we have not been separated for more than a week.”

