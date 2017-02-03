GIF Image via screengrab.

TMZ’s cameras caught 26-year-old Margot Robbie in full ‘90s, ice-ready eleganza as she filmed a scene from I Tonya, the upcoming Tonya Harding biopic that will either win eight Oscars or eight Razzies, and I couldn’t be more excited to share it with you.

The clip chronicles the “infamous” moment “when Harding got pissed at U.S. Figure Skating officials ragging on her outfit.” If you’ll recall, the Olympic skater—unlike ice-rival Nancy Kerrigan—“grew up in poverty” and made “her own skating costumes.” As you can see, she didn’t like when people made fun of them.

Robbie’s American accent is a little off, and her delivery is less than convincing, but can’t “a little off” and “less than convincing” describe the real-life Harding? This movie looks perfect.

