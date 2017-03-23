Illustration by Sam Woolley.

You know, the outcome of this poll thus far is really informative about you guys; specifically, that you like free shit and total relaxation. I can deeply relate! In Round 3, though, we’re really getting into the zone of tough choices.

Advertisement

Everything is Free beat out Being Forced to Read for School, obviously, as did Power Wheels Jammin Barbie Jeep Wrangler over Promising to Clean Up After Your Pet. You would rather Get an A than ponder why Tom Brokaw Is Boring, and Ignore Things You Don’t Understand than Be a Movie Star When You Grow Up.

Long Summer Vacations beat out Hand Stuff, but a consolation prize: isn’t hand stuff something you might actually do on long summer vacations? Juice Boxes eased out Innocent Grinding at School Dances and Making Best Friends by Saying “Hi” won over Footie Pajamas. In the most confounding category (to me) you’d rather watch Cartoons than Sneak Out After Curfew. You were better kids than I was, I guess.

Advertisement

In the adulthood categories, “Really Trying to Find Time to Read” won over IKEA, and you’d rather drive An Actual Car (But It’s Probably Not Pink) than Clean Up After Your Pet. My man Jake Tapper Is Hot but you’d still rather Get a Raise, which, agreed. (Sorry Jake!) Getting Extremely Tired of Celebrity Gossip beat out Obsessing That The Things You Don’t Understand Make You an Idiot, in a lightning round of adult exasperation.

Somehow, you prefer Short Summer Vacations, But With Alcohol to a lifetime of Mouth Stuff, and Wine in a Box to Subtle Foreplay in the Club, which says to me you prefer booze over sex? That’s a toughie! Flannel Nightgowns won over Thinking About Getting Into Meditation and finally, Going to Bed Hella Early beat out Forgetting to Wear Makeup. Revisit these beautiful results here.



And now, you vote. In the Childhood Division:

Sponsored

Would you rather that Everything Is Free (8), or be pushing that ill Power Wheels Jammin Barbie Jeep Wrangler (5)? Do you prefer Getting an A (14) to Ignoring Things You Don’t Understand (10)? Are Long Summer Vacations (9) better than Juice Boxes (2)? And do you like Making Best Friends by Saying “Hi” (6) over Cartoons (10)?

Over in Adulthood:

Advertisement

Are you “Really Trying to Find Time to Read” (1) or more into having An Actual Car (But It’s Probably Not Pink) (5)? Would you rather Get a Raise (14) or are you more into Getting Extremely Tired of Celebrity Gossip (15)? Would you rather have Short Summer Vacations (But With Alcohol) (9) or Wine in a Box (12) year-round? And in the DEATH MATCH, do you prefer Flannel Nightgowns (14) or Going to Bed Hella Early (15)? THAT ONE HURTS!

Here’s our updated bracket. As always, you’ve got 24 hours to vote. Godspeed!