Canada’s saga of syrup stolen from its maple syrup reserve has concluded with stiff penalties for an accused perpetrator who pled guilty: Avik Caron has been sentenced five years in the slammer and to pay $1.2 million for his part in the caper. Let that be a lesson to anyone considering meddling with our Northern neighbors’ most famous industry.
You may also like
Recent from Kelly Faircloth
- 6
- 1.8K
Pictorial · Kelly Faircloth
Archeologist Sounds Bummed to Find No Royal Tomb at Teotihuacán This Year
- 44
- 74
- 17.9K
Pictorial · Kelly Faircloth
Reconstructing the Life of Ona Judge, the Enslaved Woman Who Fled George Washington
Kinja is in read-only mode. We are working to restore service.