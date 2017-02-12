Image via AP.

A French businessman is suing Uber after his wife used the app and discovered he was cheating on her. Just in time for Valentine’s Day!



According to BBC, the unidentified man used his wife’s iPhone to arrange an Uber ride, and though he logged off, the app continued to send her notifications. She clearly wasn’t pleased by what she saw, and the two have since divorced.

“My client was the victim of a bug in an application,” his lawyer said. “The bug has caused him problems in his private life.” The man is suing for €45 million ($48 million), and if he wins I am going to be so annoyed.

A spokesperson for Uber declined to comment to Le Figaro, saying only that “Uber doesn’t publicly comment on individual cases, and especially those which concern things such as a divorce procedure.”

In other infidelity news, a couple may or may not have broken up in the comments of Burger King’s Instagram. I think the lessons here are:

Never use smart phones

Never cheat

Never comment

Stay inside, always

OK cool, be safe out there everyone!