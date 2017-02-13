Image via Getty

Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood is rumored to be implementing a new clause that fines cast members if they get involved in physical fights. Do they know they’re on a reality TV show?

Advertisement

TMZ reports:

We’re told producers are sick of all the fighting — which result in production delays — and less severe penalties haven’t done the trick.

According to the docs ... there’s no set fine amount for fighting — it’s at the discretion of producers and based on the severity of the fight. Suspension and termination are also on the table.

It’s unclear if the clause will extend to all the Love & Hip-Hop franchises (Atlanta and New York) or just Hollywood. A recent altercation (in the clip below) involved a brawl between two cast members during a reunion taping. It’s strange that Love & Hip-Hop would want to clean up its violence since the show itself is one of the biggest culprits of manufacturing fictional friction.

Advertisement

Five years ago, Basketball Wives made a similar declaration about violence on the show after a series of physical confrontations.