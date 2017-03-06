The most contentious Christmas themed love story of our time is getting a very short sequel to be aired for charity, but the real gift is these pictures of Natalie not looking like she’s aged a day.

I mean, wow, doesn’t she look incredible? And not just by comparison.

The 20 minute sequel that checks in on some of your favorite and least favorite characters is being created for Red Nose Day, the comedy fundraiser hosted by the charity Comic Relief. Richard Curtis is a co-founder of the organization and also Love Actually’s writer and director, so he had some pull. Entertainment Weekly reports that Curtis also wondered who still looked good:

“I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually,” Curtis says, “but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to. Who has aged best? I guess that’s the big question — or is it so obviously Liam? We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part — and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later. We hope to make something that’ll be fun and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows.”

Is it Liam? Here’s a shot of him with his son. I guess we’ll find out if he successfully stalked that girl into liking him and kept up with the drums:

You can also expect to see the following pairings: Keira Knightley and Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth and Lucia Moniz, and then the solitary freaks, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke, Olivia Olson, and Rowan Atkinson. Sad that Laura Linney is still not getting laid more than a decade later. But Nighy’s shoes are shinier than ever.

Haha, I bet he still loves porn and being rude. If you’re in the U.K. you can find out when the special airs March 24. Those of us in the U.S. gotta hold onto our butts until May.