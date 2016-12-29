Image via Getty.

Variety reports Thursday that the sudden deaths of both Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds have reportedly left the creators of an upcoming HBO documentary about their lives “reeling from shock.”



The film, Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, screened at both Cannes and the New York Film Festival this year (where it was called “fascinating” and “touching”), but its premiere date will undergo “careful” consideration “given the tragic developments” of this week.

Said the president of HBO Documentary Films, Sheila Nevins, in a quote that’s almost too much to handle:

“It’s a love story. Carrie wanted to make Bright Lights for Debbie and Debbie wanted to make it for Carrie...If this was a Hollywood script, no one would believe it. They just loved each other so much. The bond was just unbreakable.”

Though I’d love to watch this film immediately, I’m not sure my heart could take it.