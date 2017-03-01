Still via Disney

Hold on to your butts, because the upcoming live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast is going to be gay beyond whatever vibes you get from that effete candlestick. Overtly gay. “Exclusively gay,” at least at one point according to its director Bill Condon. But will it be SUPER-WORLD EXCLUSIVE SHOCK REPORT!!!-ly gay? You’ll just have to wait to find out.

Speaking to the UK gay mag Attitude, Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon had this to say about the sexuality of LeFou (played by Josh Gad), the sidekick of the self-consciously hunky Gaston (Luke Evans):

“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston,” reveals Condon. “He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realizing that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its payoff at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

Disney has conjured gayness in the past on a subtextual (often unsavory) level with effeminate male villains like The Lion King’s Scar and Aladdin’s Jafar. More recently and positively, there was what many perceived to be the coming-out themes in Frozen, and that adorable, blink-and-you’ll-miss male antelope couple in Zootopia. But times are a-changing and 2017 calls for an “exclusively gay moment” (that’s not a bi moment, not a questioning moment, not an intersex moment, but an exclusively gay moment) in a Disney film. Tale as old as time, moment as exclusive as gay, LeFou and Gaston.

The Christian right protests on this one should be a lot of fun!