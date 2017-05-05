Image by Tara Jacoby, featuring the shade artist at a young age.

Though I love my job as the overseer of this high and judicious court, I’d be lying if I said I haven’t been considering a career change. I’ve been playing with the idea of swapping out this seat for one in another court. A court with a jurisdiction over, say, a few members of Congress so I can one day have the joy of sending Paul Ryan to prison once he’s charged with being the biggest dick in the entire world. I’ll keep you posted.

In this week’s Shade Court, André Leon Talley flitters around with mortals, Lala Anthony takes a stand, and aren’t you glad you’re not still in college?

Shade Court Docket #2017JZ000057

The Case: The 2017 Met Gala came, went, and reminded us that the only two people who ever really matter at that event are Rihanna and André Leon Talley. Talley was again tasked with making small talk with random celebrities and as always, he nailed it with a perfect tone of seemingly-genuine curiosity and not bothering to stand up.

In their rundown of the interviews, Paper Magazine felt Talley’s chit chats with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Amy Schumer, Serena Williams, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and others constituted shade.

The Defendant: Paper Magazine

The Evidence:

The Deliberation: I legitimately have no idea what this writer is talking about. That headline is bold as hell in the dumbest way possible. We of course know “subtly shade” is redundant and one of the worst word combinations known to man along with “Paul Ryan makeout session” and “group birthday dinner.” Also “every major celebrity”? Really? Every? Major? Celebrity? You really think he threw shade at all of them?

If you were an alien who landed on the planet on Monday and were somehow able to grasp the concept of galas, celebrities and fashion magazines, you might think Talley was being shady. However, mostly, that’s just how he talks.

The only interview that makes a shred of sense as shade was with Selena Gomez. He asks Selena if this is her first Met Ball and she responds: “This is my fourth.” Take a second to chuckle because that was very funny.

Recently, I’ve seen a lot of people reaching and reaching and reaching to dub something as shade. However, no one bothers to take two seconds to consider any of the background of the situation. Does Andre Leon Talley dislike Selena Gomez? Is he a huge Bella Hadid fan? Is he a Belieber? Without any of that information, it doesn’t make a great deal of sense for him to shade the hell out of Selena just because. I do tend to allow accidental instances of shade but I’m not sure it counts when you basically move through your entire life accidentally shading every person you come in contact with.



Even if I were to allow the Gomez interaction to count as shade, that still means Paper Magazine got the other 12 interviews wrong. One of out 12 is not a great average! In fact, it’s embarrassingly terrible.

The Ruling: Not shade

Shade Court Docket #2017JZ000058

The Case: The Met Gala ain’t over yet.

Lala Anothny is understandably going through a rough patch. News broke that she and her husband Carmelo Anthony have separated. If rumors are to believed, the major impetuous for the breakup was Carmelo unwisely and grossly impregnating another woman.

Unsurprisingly for someone who counts a Kardashians as a close friend, Lala has responded to the bad news mostly by stunting on Instagram. To that effect, Lala rolled up to the Met Gala (and I’m sorry but I have to marvel at how she even got an invite without being part of her tenuous power couple) and accessorized her completely off-theme gown with rings on every single finger (minus the thumbs) except her ring finger.

The Defendant: Hello Beautiful, Hollywood Life



