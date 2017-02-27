Image via Calvin Klein

The stars of Moonlight, along with Mahershala Ali, are featured in Calvin Klein’s Spring ’17 underwear campaign and it’s a beautiful sight.



It’s also the most fortuitous timing, following last night’s confusion over Moonlight winning best picture. Director Barry Jenkins not only left us with a memorable story but a lasting shot of the film’s co-lead Trevante Rhodes in bed looking extremely hot and swoll. This body is a blessing.

The full campaign also stars Alex Hibbert and Ashton Sanders, who played the younger versions of the Chiron character alongside Rhodes.

And here’s Mahershala Ali shirtless.

Image via Calvin Klein

Via Calvin Klein’s site: