Laverne Cox’s CBS legal drama Doubt appears to have been cancelled after two episodes, so it was only a matter of time before she got snapped up by another project. Very little time, actually.

Cox is slated to co-star with Meaghan Rath in ABC’s comedy pilot The Trustee, Deadline reports. Written by Jay Scherick and David Ronn, of Smurfs, and produced by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s studio-based Brownstone Productions, the show has Cox playing Amanda Jones, “a larger-than-life ex-con finishing out her prison sentence doing menial tasks for the police department.”

According to Deadline, the production had been testing a number of actresses before hearing about the likely end of Doubt, and jumped on the chance to get Cox on board. Across from Cox, Rath plays Eliza Radley, a detective who comes to depend on Cox’s character for “unlikely help” and perhaps...unlikely friendship?