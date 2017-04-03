During Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian addressed her ongoing health issues following the placenta accreta she suffered from after the birth of North, and her desire to have more children. This resulted in several lengthy discussions about urine.



Kim has spoken openly in the past about her high-risk pregnancies, and in last night’s episode, you see the aftermath of a surgery she has to repair a hole in her uterus so her doctor can decide whether or not its safe for her to have another child. After the surgery, Kim rests in a recovery room that looks more like a very nice hotel room, and describes what happened to her in such detail it was surprising even for the most famous member of a family that makes their money off oversharing. We find out that there were “complications” to the surgery that resulted in her having to pee using a catheter, as she, Khloe, and her doctor peer at it/her vagina. “This is so gross,” Kim prefaces her explanation to the audience about how much pain she was in.

“It’s a legitimate pee bag,” Kim tells her close friend Jonathan Cheban after she’s returned home to rest there. Here’s his face while she’s describing the procedure.



Later, we see her go to a urologist to get the “legitimate pee bag” removed (“I just want to get this over with, I just want to be able to pee,” she says with a tiny smile). “I honestly never thought I would be so grateful just to pee by myself,” Kim adds after it’s all taken care of, before telling a highly amusing anecdote about North accidentally opening her pee bag onto a carpet.

All that levity counterbalanced Kim finding out once and for all that it’s not safe for her to have more children, and she reveals that she’s reconsidering surrogacy. As we’ve seen this season in particular, KUWTK is always strongest when it doesn’t rely on faked up storylines, but instead provides a platform for how even the rich among us go through the most base of human struggles.