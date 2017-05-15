Photo Credit: Getty Images

In a breathtaking—but all too expected—display of unselfconscious privilege, Kylie Jenner revealed the key to the delicious Lip Kit swatches featured on both her Snapchat and Instagram accounts: her housekeeper. And no, she does not deign to identify her by name.

Jenner explained her process for introducing a new product in an interview with Fast Company:

“Everyone knows when I’m releasing a product on Snapchat that I will be MIA for the next hour and a half. I’m running around my house, finding the perfect lighting, the perfect swatches. My housekeeper, I use her arm for my Snapchats. She has the best arm for swatches. She’s so nice and just sits there and has her arm ready and lets me do my thing. I care a lot about what my products look like when people first see them.”﻿



What a compliment: “She’s so nice and just sits there and has her arm ready and lets me do my thing.” In other words, Kylie, you enjoy using your housekeeper as a non-sentient object. I’m not surprised, just disappointed.

Jenner does not purchase advertisements for her products, so her social media accounts—and her housekeeper’s assistance—are crucial to product promotion. And it seems as if the strategy has paid off: since launching, Kylie Cosmetics have earned $400 million in revenue.

Kylie, if you’re not cutting your housekeeper a check for her additional labor, you need to sit down, contemplate your decisions, and do better.

[The Cut]

Jenna Dewan-Tatum seems like such a delightful human being! I first thought so when she gloriously trolled husband Channing Tatum on Lip Sync Battle. Her appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live is far more demure, but no less charming.

In the clip below, we learn that Dewan-Tatum was a backup dancer for Justin Timberlake and that the two even dated shortly after his break with Britney Spears (but to be clear, I can never fully rejoice in anything connected to Britney’s suffering). And no, she was not JT’s rebound.

“No, I was not the rebound!” she exclaimed. “I was very clear not to be [a rebound]. Of course he’s sexy. But no, no I was not a rebound. We’re still good friends. It’s not as salacious as everyone thinks.”

By the way, that post-breakup dance-off between Britney and JT? You may have seen it depicted in Lifetime’s Britney Ever After. But no—it never happened.

“Okay, so this dance-off situation is...it never happened, people!” Dewan-Tatum said. “It was in tabloids, and everyone thought that this happened. And I really wish I could say that that happened because that would be the coolest story in the world. It would be so awesome. I wish I could say that but no, it never happened.”

[Marie Claire]