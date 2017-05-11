Image screengrab via E!

Life of Kylie, a series based on the business of being Kylie Jenner, is the latest spin-off from the Kardashian-Jenner manufacturing plant. In this 30-second teaser for the show, which premieres July 6, the voice of Kylie recites a series of vague declarations: “When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don’t.” “Nobody has a perfect life.” “Now I can find what really is gonna make me happy.”

Perhaps the most telling part of the video is Kylie saying, “There’s an image that I have to keep up with, then there’s me: Kylie.”

Kylie promises “a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.” She’s calling it a “docu-series,” which is the term reality stars are using in place of “reality show.”

There’s a good chance Snapchat will be featured prominently on this show, as well as a scene where Kris Jenner grins at Kylie and tells her, “You’re cute jeans,” and then pauses and yells, “Kendall said it!”

