Recently I found myself wondering when, or if, Keeping Up With the Kardashians would ever come to a series finale. Though it has only been airing for ten years—it debuted in 2007, when Kim was still wearing a lot of going-out tops—it seems like it has always been part of our cultural fabric, the addictive manifestation of the family values of the American one-percent. And yet, at some point it will end, right?



Maybe never, though! Variety reports that Kylie Jenner, now a wizened 19, is getting her own spin-off, joining the hallowed ranks of Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons (the best one IMO), Kourtney & Kim Take New York and of course Dash Dolls, among others. Titled The Life of Kylie—referencing and officially subsuming the Irish-origin phrase “the life of Riley” which means, appropriately, your life is easy—the series will “follow Jenner as she navigates her life as an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, television and social media star, and CEO of Kylie Cosmetics,” reports Variety.

Because she is so wildly popular, it’s conceivable this show will do better than KUWTK, sending Kris Jenner into an existential crisis, which she will cope with by bathing in tubs of money, diamonds and La Mer. So long as the dough keeps pumping in! Kylie, of course, had an illuminating statement about it all:

“The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans,” Jenner said. “This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”