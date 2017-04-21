Image via Getty.

We often blog sillier, less exciting celebrity news than usual on Friday because it’s not typically a great day for hot goss. But today’s silliest celebrity news is also its best, and would fit in wonderfully on any day of this week. This is Wednesday-level, actually—a 10 out of 10—and it just so happens to be about one of the most enviable Hollywood couples: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

In an interview with Harry Connick Jr. on his typically dreadful talk show HARRY, Russell tells the host about his memorable first date with Hawn way back in the early ‘80s. Funnily enough, it appears to have begun as a sort of business meeting! You see, while filming for Swing Shift (their movie where they met) the two went to the Playboy Club to, uh, rehearse their dance scene. (Sure, Kurt.) Later that evening they went to Hawn’s house, which was in the middle of an elaborate renovation. After walking up to the empty bedroom, their desires got the best of them. That’s when a flashlight-wielding cop walked in.

Russell explains the cops interrupted their roll in the empty room because it looked like they were trespassing:

“We had to break into the place to get in, so the next thing I see is a flashlight and Goldie and I are both, ‘What? What?’...We were told to get a hotel room, which we did.”

If you’ll excuse me, I’m going to turn on Overboard.