Let’s say you’re one of former Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan’s friends, and you notice she’s about to make her big debut on, oh, let’s say Dancing With the Stars. You want her to do well, of course. She’s your friend! So what do you do? You wish her luck, which—depending on how well you know her—could manifest itself in many ways.



If you’re close, physical mail-worthy friends, you might send a hand-written card and bouquet of flowers and balloons. Maybe some cookies or cupcakes from one of those delivery services, or maybe just fruit if they’re gluten-free (you’re close, so you’d know these things).

If, however, you’re just a casual acquaintance—maybe a former peer—you’d probably opt for something less intimate, like a text message or tweet. Kristi Yamaguchi, another former Olympic figure skater, opted for the latter on Wednesday afternoon. But instead of saying “Good luck, Nancy,” “Wish you the best out there, Nancy,” or any number of messages that make no reference to the brutal attack during which a man hired by the ex-husband of Tonya Harding whacked her in the knee with a fucking club in an attempt to ruin her chances of competing at the 1994 Olympics, Yamaguchi did this: