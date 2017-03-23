On Monday, Kristi Yamaguchi sent a tweet wishing her dear friend Nancy Kerrigan good luck on her upcoming debut on that TV show with the celebrities and the dancing. “Break a leg!” it said. Interesting word choice, given Nancy Kerrigan’s history, but it’s all good. Kristi didn’t mean any harm!

Those who read the tweet and then thought about said tweet for oh, thirty seconds or so, quickly deduced that this might indeed by “shade,” per TMZ. Telling Nancy Kerrigan to “break a leg” when she was clubbed in the goddamned leg by a man named Shane Stant at the behest of one Jeff Gilooly before the 1994 Olympics seems in poor taste at the minimum. But, Kristi’s reps say that she meant no harm.

They’ve been friends since they were 15, per Kristi’s people, and they even hopped on the phone to share a giggle about the controversy which turned out to be nothing at all.

Once upon a time in 2011, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi spoke to a crowd of about 1,000 at Rutgers University in New Jersey about god knows what. She was paid $32,000 for this appearance — a confounding amount since Jersey Shore’s cultural relevance was certainly waning at that point and she probably talked about a whole lot of nothing. It is, as People points out, $2,000 more than Toni Morrison, living treasure and Nobel Prize winner, was paid for speaking at Rutgers’s commencement ceremony the year before.

Upon learning this information, Republican Assemblyman John DiMaio wrote a freaking bill that will cap the spending for speakers at state universities being paid with state money at $10,000.

Snooki talked to a group of people about her hair, fake tanning and reality television and made $2,000 more than Toni Morrison. What a world.

