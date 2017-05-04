Some nice news for fans of young love: Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell have moved in together, sort of. Isn’t that nice? Really. It is.



Apparently Maxwell has been spending all her time in K-Stew’s house in Los Angeles, when they’re not at Coachella or swanning about New Orleans. They haven’t bought a house together or anything like that: according to Us Weekly, Stella just spends so much time at Kristen’s place in Los Feliz that she decided to move in.

“They’re both so busy with work,” says the Maxwell source, “but try to be together when they can.” Adds a Stewart insider, “Kristen really likes her.”

Jesus, okay that is QUITE vague and is not really the same thing as Stella Maxwell moving all her shit into Kristen Stewart’s home, but I guess it works. I apologize in advance for I thought this story was going to be much more interesting than it actually is, but I assure you I’m trying, here. They’re living together when they can in a place that is convenient for them and their very busy schedules.

Maxwell will still keep an apartment in New York — a smart move, seeing as no relationship is guaranteed forever and what happens when she breaks up with Kristen Stewart and has nowhere to live? Anyway, I’m getting ahead of myself. They’re together and happy for now and that’s great and wonderful, so let’s just be happy for them and move on.

What’s Kim Zolciak up to these days, besides getting what looks to be questionable work done to her face? Tweeting at Chrissy Teigen about who her daughter has to “blow” in order to get tickets to a John Legend concert.



That’s a joke, by the way. Obviously it’s a joke. A lot of people who saw that tweet were not that happy with it, but the one person who did get the joke is the person the joke was intended for anyway.



I am really waiting for the moment when the other shoe drops for me with regards to Chrissy Teigen, but it’s been months — years, maybe? — and it hasn’t happened yet.

