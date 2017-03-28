Kris Jenner is reportedly “taking a break” from her relationship with Corey Gamble, with the intent on ending things for good as soon as she finds the time to do so.

As reported by Bossip, Jenner and the “wide-hipped” Gamble were last seen together in public on Valentine’s Day and that they’ve been on a break since February. “They are not broken up yet because she has not decided to pull the plug on her and Corey completely,” a source said, “but a lot of people in her inner circle think that Corey was nothing but a rebound from Caitlyn anyways!”

Kris always seemed so happy with Corey but it seems his presence in her life was distracting her from the things she cares about the most: the show, her kids and presumably continuing to make money. “She said that she was getting side-tracked with this relationship and that she needed to put her family before her own needs and wants,” the source said.

It seems weird to think this but why shouldn’t Kris Jenner put her needs and wants before her family’s, even for just a little bit? I suppose that’s an easier pill to swallow than telling someone you’re breaking up with them because, uh, you don’t like them anymore. I’m just saying.

Kris and Corey had been together since 2014, shortly after she split from Caitlyn.

An awful lot of Famouses have been burglarized as of late and the most recent to fall victim is Emmy Rossum, whose Los Angeles home was broken into while she was away.

The theft was discovered by her housekeeper, who arrived to her house last Friday only to discover broken glass, no power and the two safes in the home wide open and empty. The thieves got away with $150,000 worth of antique jewelry but the most furstrating and frankly insane part of this discussion is how freaking easy it must have been for them to do so.

TMZ reports that according to their source, Emmy Rossum left the combinations for the safes right the fuck next to them.

Here’s a lesson! If you have a bunch of expensive shit that you’ve locked in a safe, do yourself a favor and do not keep the combination that opens those safes anywhere NEAR them. Write them down on a piece of paper, put them in the Notes app on your phone, then tear the piece of paper up into teeny pieces and flush them down the toilet. There! Now you’re safe.

You’re welcome.

