I cannot fathom having convincing pretend-sex on a movie set with cameramen and directors and hot lights in my face, so it is no wonder that Kirsten Dunst, an actress who is getting more and more delightful as the years go by, says that filming sex scenes in movies is actually the worst.



The sex scenes she’s referring to in particular are the ones with shot with Colin Farrell for the movie The Beguiled, coming out this summer. “I am on the floor and my clothes are being ripped,”she said. ““I don’t like it, I don’t like it. To be honest, I’m like, ‘Let’s get this over with as fast as possible.’”

Seems fair to me, seeing as having to do take after take of carefully-blocked sexin’ for hours seems pretty tiring, even if it is her job. Additionally, this bit is worthy of consideration. What do you think the difference is between shooting a sex scene for a male director versus a female director?

The answer will (probably not)suprise you. Dunst, who’s worked with director Sofia Coppola, said:

““At least Sofia’s like, ‘We’re going to get this done quick, I’m just gonna shoot it here, we’ll do three takes, be done,’” whereas male directors want to “shoot it from every angle.”

Abby Lee Miller, the megalomaniacal choreographer, dance teacher and former star of the completely wonderful-and-slightly-exploitative Lifetime reality show Dance Moms is on the hook for allegedly hiding $775,000 in earnings via secret bank accounts and convicing her friends to smuggle it for her in plastic bags in her luggage. As a result of this, she’s resigned from Dance Moms and is also facing two and a half years in prison if found guilty.

The good news here is that she’s at the very least taking responsibility.

“I went from being a dance teacher from Pittsburgh who never ran a family business, who never did the books, who never wrote the checks out. When [my dad] died, I had these temporary people in there, now we’re finding out that money was going right and left, and I didn’t know that...I made mistakes and I trusted people, but ultimately I have to take responsibility. I have to take the blame. I have to take the punishment.”

A sentencing hearing is set for May 8 in Pittsburgh.

