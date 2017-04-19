Kimmy Schmidt has her GED and she’s moving on to college and a whole new set of challenging, wacky circumstances.

Things aren’t going so great for Tituss, however, who is forging his own money on printer paper with a Crayon and wondering if Michael is cheating on him. On the upside, he gets to “Lemonade” to all our benefits. Relationships seem to be an issue across the board, as Kimmy is hit with divorce papers from her former abductor, and Lilian breaks up with Robert Durst.

“It was worse than I could have imagined,” she says, leading Tituss to wonder if Lilian’s ex killed her, making her a ghost looking to do sexy pottery. Violence against women is always tempered by well-executed gallows humor treatment on this show, and the trailer leaves no doubt that Season 3 will continue walking that line.