Kim Kardashian (West?) Is Behaving in a Very Confusing Manner on Social MediaGabrielle BluestoneYesterday 7:20pmFiled to: here we go againKim Kardashiankanye west1186EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo via AP. Some strange behavior from noted public figure Kim Kardashian, who has been telegraphing major moves via her social media accounts after a hiatus following being robbed in Paris in October, unless, of course, she isn’t. Advertisement Here’s what we know:1. Kim removed the “West” portion of her last name from both Twitter and Instagram, and posted this picture to both platforms.2. Kim posted a video of her family set to “Paradise” by Jeremih.3. Kim has since changed her social media handles back to “Kim Kardashian-West.” Advertisement All three events beget deep analysis into what it all means—TMZ thinks she wants to rebrand herself as a one-name icon (following Blac Chyna’s attempt to trademark the name Angela Kardashian, which the three Kardashian sisters have opposed); Perez Hilton thinks she and Kanye are d-i-v-o-r-c-i-n-g; Khloe says 2016 meant that Kim “really had to redefine her priorities”; I think it worked, ‘cause here I am writing about it.Meanwhile, I post ambiguous song lyrics that nonetheless very clearly indicate my feelings about specific people all through middle and high school, and no one notices? What a world. Gabrielle Bluestonegabrielle@gawker.com@g_bluestoneNews Editor at JezebelReply118 repliesLeave a reply