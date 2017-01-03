Photo via AP.

Some strange behavior from noted public figure Kim Kardashian, who has been telegraphing major moves via her social media accounts after a hiatus following being robbed in Paris in October, unless, of course, she isn’t.

Here’s what we know:

1. Kim removed the “West” portion of her last name from both Twitter and Instagram, and posted this picture to both platforms.

2. Kim posted a video of her family set to “Paradise” by Jeremih.

3. Kim has since changed her social media handles back to “Kim Kardashian-West.”

All three events beget deep analysis into what it all means—TMZ thinks she wants to rebrand herself as a one-name icon (following Blac Chyna’s attempt to trademark the name Angela Kardashian, which the three Kardashian sisters have opposed); Perez Hilton thinks she and Kanye are d-i-v-o-r-c-i-n-g; Khloe says 2016 meant that Kim “really had to redefine her priorities”; I think it worked, ‘cause here I am writing about it.

Meanwhile, I post ambiguous song lyrics that nonetheless very clearly indicate my feelings about specific people all through middle and high school, and no one notices? What a world.