In a 30-second teaser for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is seen sobbing with her sisters while recounting the robbery in Paris that sent her into rare social media seclusion and which will be a storyline on the show as expected.



The clip below from E! shows Kim sitting with Kourtney and Khloe and recalling how fearful she felt while being bound and gagged during the robbery in October: “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out,” Kim says of what it seems she thought in the moment. “It makes me so upset to think about it.”

There’s also a reference to Kanye West’s hospitalization as Kim, who just returned to social media this week, says, “I think he really needs me and I have to get home.” To avoid seeming too dire, the producers made sure the teaser emphasizes how much closer the family has become: “We love spending time with one another. Every laugh is louder. Every shock has impact,” say the edited voices of Khloe and Kourtney. The season premieres in March.