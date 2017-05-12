Image via Backgrid.

Welcome to Hair Care! The column in which we break down all the hottest new lock lewks our favorite celebs are rockin'!



I know that for many of you, beauty is a chance to escape from the rough times we’re all living in. So I’m sorry to say that this week’s column is going to be a little more obviously serious than most. For those wondering, no, I am not referring to the Hollywood Life piece pitting Amber Rose (a longstanding member of Team Bald and Beautiful) against Cara Delevingne (new to the look but quickly proving she can rock it). There’s enough negativity out there in the world that I won’t spend a second more on that pseudo-beef!

I am referring to the number of government-adjacent figures who have been in the news recently for their looks. Now, as you all know, I don’t like to involve politics in this column because this is a place for us to all gather non-judgmentally. But I felt that I wouldn’t be doing my duty as a hair reporter if I didn’t accurately portray to you, my deeply loyal readers, what’s been going on in hair news lately.

That said, we can still have some fun with this, right!!

As we all know, Harry Styles dramatically cut off the source of his power awhile ago. Even though I’ve historically been #teamzayn (please, 1D fans, do NOT come for me, or I will have to use the mute button), I’m still reeling from it. So moments like the one seen in the new Apple commercial demonstrating—as my good friends at People Style dot com explained—“that precise moment of transformation,” well, it was rough to watch.

AH! I feel a shiver run through my bones. The moment the steel touches the follicles can be so painful even if you’re ready for it, can’t it? Stick with me though, it’s much better once it’s all over.

There we go!!! Phew.

Relatedly, as we discussed last week, short and dark is in. Vogue says Olivia Wilde’s take on it carries “a more subversive message” than we’ve usually seen, and tells us that she went for it because of her new play based on 1984 (which I’ve heard is great! but a little depressing, FYI. Surprising, because most John Hughes movies are pretty uplifting?).

I will say, I found Wilde’s previous look at a little... tired (as I’m sure you’re well aware, ombré is very 2014).



But she’s clearly a smart lady and I love that she reflected that in her very sophisticated dye job (plus, getting rid of some dead ends never hurts!).

You might be surprised by this next one: yes, it is Jared Kushner making an appearance in Hair Care!, not his obviously cuter brother Josh or Josh’s supermodel girlfriend Karlie Kloss or Ivanka, Jared’s wife. Which just goes to show that hair news can come from just about anywhere!

Jared has always had a pretty normal hair to match his pretty normal suit style; a little square, not exactly what I’d recommend for a man in his position, but certainly not an obviously egregious look. As such, here’s a tweet that went viral last week showing that he’s changed things up a bit.

Note: Hair Care! does not endorse or not not endorse the statement in said tweet.

Here’s another photo where he looks more normal.



I’m not often at a loss for words, but as Plato said, a picture is worth a thousand words. So I won’t say one more except that this is not your look Jared and I hope Karlie tells you that (nicely, as she always is) soon!

Okay, that was trying. Moving on: I know we covered Katy’s ever-evolving look last week, but she’s made headlines again for, not the look exactly, but her comments about it. Normally—as devoted readers of Hair Care! know—I stick straight to the changes in length, cut and color, but I’m putting this in because it seems fitting with our mood this week.

As Idolator reports in a piece titled “Katy Perry Under Fire For Comparing New Haircut To Barack Obama”:

Responding to a follower, she said, “Oh, someone says, ‘I miss your old black hair. Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change, bye. See you guys later.” Between Katy being so defensive over her new short ‘do, mock taunting, and mentioning the former U.S. president, the “purposeful pop” singer is being called out for being insensitive.

You can watch her comment over there. I’m going to refrain from commenting about this because it is really just not my place but feel free to draw your own conclusions and discuss in the comments!

Finally, let’s end on someone who always delivers and is always political in her own way: Kim K!

After working a lob (which I LOVE, though, not usually with such an aggressive middle part)...



...she briefly made a return to long hair...



...before then going back to short!

Gotta love a girl who can’t make up her mind and knows it!

Okay y’all, that’s it for me this week. I know some of you might not have liked the political direction of this week’s column, but remember: like hair, life changes quickly, and is constantly growing in every direction! So grab some SugarBearHair gummies and get to work!!!*

*Hair Care! is not responsible for any hair growth or loss that may occur with the use of this product.