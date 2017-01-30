Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Fully Aware' That Costa Rica Isn't an Island, But Island Vibes Can Come From AnywhereBobby FingerToday 9:40amFiled to: dirt bagkhloe kardashianrihannaazealia bankscosta rica1686EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via Twitter/Google. While vacationing in Costa Rica for the purpose of getting a tan, a face purportedly belonging to professional avenger Khloe Kardashian photographed itself and shared the image on social media with the caption, “Island vibes.” Because Costa Rica is country bordered by both sea and land, her followers were quick to point out that those vibes were emanating from an isthmus, not an island. Advertisement Kardashian, whom I used to root for but am now fully exhausted by, did not take kindly to their smart observations, and responded with a tweet in which she claimed to be aware of Costa Rica’s status as Not Actually An Island, Honey:What Kardashian is saying here is that as long as a vibe exists, it can be interpreted as an island vibe. So whether on an island, a coastal countries, a landlocked region, or even your own tiny Brooklyn apartment surrounded by screaming men on the street below and a neighbor who, at 11:00 pm last night, decided to start learning how to play the violin, one can receive island vibes. Advertisement The moral of this story is that I am currently feeling island vibes.[Twitter]Though many of you may have entirely forgotten about Azealia Banks’s existence, even though she’s been sacrificing chickens in her closet “for the past three years,” Rihanna remembers all. Advertisement Sponsored So when Banks attacked her on Twitter for opposing Trump’s immigration ban, Rihanna responded with a photo of herself captioned, “the face you make when you a immigrant 🇧🇧 #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens.”Rihanna: 1 Advertisement Azealia Banks: -23,499,298,110[Fact Mag]Gigi and Bella Hadid attended Sunday’s anti-immigration ban march in New York City.Speaking of Bella Hadid... [People]Mary Tyler Moore’s Connecticut grave “was adorned with white orchids, roses and other flowers — and a five foot, $200,000 statue of a seated angel.” [Page Six]Evan Rachel Wood is either engaged or very good at trolling. [People]I love a simple celebrity sighting. “Lorde on a downtown F train.” [Page Six]Antonio Banderas was hospitalized for chest pains, but is just fine. [Us Weekly]They’re so boring, crying-while-laughing emoji. [Us Weekly]Salma, shhhhhhhhhhhhh. [Celebitchy]Bobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply168 repliesLeave a reply