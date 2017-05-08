Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner, who lately modeled political resistance by offering soda to a cop, joined photographer Mario Testino on his podcast to discuss her modeling career. As they considered some of the photographs Testino has taken of her over the years, Jenner remarked that she fancies a good “sexual” photoshoot because “I don’t get to be hot very often.”

Oh. You don’t, Kendall?

Apparently not! “I love going, like, sexual,” she continued, “because I never really do it.”

Perhaps I’m missing something: the adjectives “sexual” and “hot” have, apparently, both become unmoored from their conventional meanings. I mean, what even are adjectives, really?

Testino, who clearly understands Jenner better than I do, suggested that her photo shoots may be less “sexual” because others regard her as a high-fashion model.

“It’s so weird because you have the body,” he mused. “I think that maybe people are intimidated to take you there. Maybe you’ve done a lot of American Vogue, and it’s not about that and it’s more about clothes.”

And by the way, photographers, Jenner would also appreciate not looking like herself so goddamn much.

“I also love being transformed,” she said. “Everyone always wants to make me myself. Because not only am I a model, but I guess I have a name too, so people try—they get confused, they don’t know how to use me.”

Tough stuff, truly.

[Us Weekly]

Let’s continue, for the moment, with the subject of young, grotesquely wealthy individuals. Conrad Hilton has lately comported himself like a little monster by stealing a Bentley from Rick Salomon and then driving to E.G. Daily’s house in pursuit of his ex-girlfriend, Hunter Daily Salomon.

Then, when the police arrived and proceeded to arrest him for grand theft auto, Hilton shrieked all manner of homophobic—and apparently racial—slurs. He accused one officer of touching his penis and also screamed, “Rape!” And while it has been bleeped from the video, Hilton also dropped the n-word. Charming.

“I’m Conrad motherfucking Hilton, don’t you forget it!” he bellowed to his captors.

It’s an absurd scenario, but Daily Salomon, a 21-year-old actress, is purportedly frightened of her ex-boyfriend, and rightly so. He did, after all, attempt to break into her mother’s house with the intent of finding her there. E.G. Daily emphasized to TMZ that her daughter’s former beau is in critical need of mental health treatment.

You can watch the arrest unfold below, but do be aware that the video is rife with offensive slurs.

[TMZ]