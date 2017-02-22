Photo: Getty

Fun morning TV person Kelly Ripa made an offhand comment a few weeks back about how her husband Mark Conseulos is “mean” to her after sex. It caused some minor ripples. Now, she would like to clear the air.



Advertisement

During the February 8 episode of Live With Kelly, Ripa sat next to her husband and made a funny about what life is like in their household after sexin’ happens. ““When there’s special married couple time in our house — do you know what I’m talking about? Because there’s kids watching, so I’m just going to say, let’s call it special grownup time. He’s immediately mean to me afterwards, and I don’t like that!”she said, to the uncomfortable laughter of the studio audience. Was it a weird thing to say? Maybe! Was it something she meant seriously? No, not at all.

On her show Wednesday with her husband in tow, Ripa clarified that her husband isn’t actually mean to her after they do it. “I’m sorry! I was joking,” she said. “This is a funny, irreverent show. I didn’t realize that it would become trending news.”

Advertisement

He’s not mean to her after sex, Consuelos clarified, because actually, he’s asleep. “I just wanted to set the record straight that no one can be mean after something if they are unconscious. I sleep.” That comment was a joke, people. A joke! Mark Conseulos is not mean to Kelly Ripa after sex. He is simply asleep.



Thank you for reading. I’m done thinking about Kelly and Mark in the boom-boom room for now. Let’s agree to be done thinking about it forever.

[Us Weekly]

Lisa Marie Presley is in the middle of a rather nasty divorce and custody battle with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood, who sounds like a real piece of work.

Advertisement

Sponsored

Court papers filed last week allege that Lockwood has “hundreds of inappropriate pictures of children” on his computer and that their two twin girls, Harper and Finley are in foster care, the latter of which was refuted by Priscilla Presley herself via Facebook. Now Lockwood wants spousal support—$40,000 per month to be exact—while they squabble over Presley’s money. Presley, who is allegedly deeply in debt and fresh off a stint in rehab, doesn’t want to pay. And, thanks to a judge’s ruling in Los Angeles, she doesn’t have to.

Instead of coughing up $40,000 a month for spousal support, Presley was ordered to pay $50,000 towards Lockwood’s legal fees instead. Lockwood’s lawyers argue that he has “no money with which to live” and that the spousal support from Presely would remedy that. Lawyers for Presley suggested that Lockwood get a job—very, very fair point.

Advertisement

Presley and Lockwood separated in June after 10 years of marriage.

[Page Six]

“Katy Perry’s Falling House Dancer is the New Left Shark,” proclaims this headline from Vanity Fair, but I beg to differ.

This is better than Left Shark. Much, much better.

Advertisement

Advertisement

[Vanity Fair]