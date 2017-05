Though several sites have already reported that her new host is E! daddy Ryan Seacrest, I don’t want to tell you all that definitively until the name comes out of her mouth! Oh, wait, it sounds like she’s talking about something important now. “He or she is ready to come out and start his or her new job!” The audience is screaming, I guess because they didn’t read Page Six. “Well you will,” she says slyly, “RIGHT AFTER THE BREAK!” Oh fuck this.

“AND NOW, HERE ARE KELLY RIPA AND RYAN SEACREST,” shouts the announcer, as the curtain rises to reveal Ripa and her new bud. He’s wearing a three-piece suit (probably from his own collection) and looks like a natural fit for the job.

“I’m so happy,” Ryan assures his new boss as they hug for the cameras. “I’m so excited.”

Remember when Val Kilmer said he did not have cancer and that Michael Douglas was a jerk for telling everyone that he did? Yeah, well, he was lying. Kilmer finally revealed his diagnosis in a Reddit AMA of all places.

Reports EW:

“A while ago, Michael Douglas claimed you had terminal cancer,” one fan asked. “What was the story behind that?” “He was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time,” Kilmer answered. “Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.”

The moral here is always believe Michael Douglas. Oh wait, scratch that.

[Entertainment Weekly]