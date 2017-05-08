Katy Perry at the Human Rights Campaign 2017 Los Angeles Gala Dinner. Image via Christopher Polk / AP.

Katy Perry’s new album will reportedly have more “purposeful pop” inspired by the 2016 election, but what it won’t have is apparently any sort of response to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood.” You might remember the insufferable cheerleader pop track as being the diss song Swift wrote about Perry after she allegedly tried to sabotage Swift’s tour by stealing her dancers and also started dating her ex, John Mayer.



In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Perry is asked if the new album will have a “reaction” to the song, to which she responds:



That’s not my question to answer—if it’s about me. I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person. One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that. Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story. But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey. [Laughs] We got to keep it real, honey. This record is not about anyone else!

Seriously, guys, Katy Perry is fine! Perry is in a reportedly “beautiful kind of Zen-like feeling place” out in California. This new record is going to be about her, not Taylor:

This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else! It’s not even about me! It’s about everything that I see out there that I digest.

Or it’s not about her? Okay, sure. Just don’t come for her. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone.