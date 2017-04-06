Image via screengrab.

Earlier this week, “Chained to the Rhythm” singer and shoe salesperson Katy Perry posted a number of unflattering photos of herself to Instagram. In one (from 1999), she sat at an old desk in a sports bra, looking content, though a little disheveled. In another, we see a closeup of her contorted face during a massage. Not long after posting those less-than-glam-but-still-a-firework photos, however, she shared this:

In case it wasn’t clear, this is a screenshot from a Safari browser on iOS that has just searched for the term “katy perry hot,” meaning Katy Perry searches for hot images of herself on Google when she’s “feeling insecure.”

I tried this myself, and found nothing but an old profile photo (not a hot one), scores of images I’d never seen before, and three photos of an old coworker. Guess this method doesn’t work for everyone!

Below is a list of hashtags used in a recent Instagram posted by Mel B’s sister that reference the singer’s estranged husband (and alleged abuser), Stephen Belafonte.

#wifebeater #physcopath #animalkiller #abuser #eventslocker #moneylaundering #fraud #criminal #adultery #kidnap #attemptedmuder #firearm #controling #violent #evil #devilman #gotmysistersback #united #mydadisdancinginhisgrave #dontmesswiththebrowns

Hmmm, I wonder how she feels about him!

*Aimee Mann’s “Save Me” begins playing*



